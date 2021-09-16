Nancy Pelosi

After the Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal, Pelosi Says Biden 'Knows His Foreign Policy'

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 3:30 PM
After the Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal, Pelosi Says Biden 'Knows His Foreign Policy'

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the wake of the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, as Americans are still stranded under Taliban rule, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended President Joe Biden’s knowledge of foreign policy.

“President Biden is -- we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president when he ran before when he ran, because we needed him now-- he’s perfect for now. He knows his foreign policy. He was chair of the foreign policy committee,” Pelosi said. “He knows and is known by most leaders…”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that the administration gave the names of Americans and allies seeking to leave Afghanistan to the Taliban, but would not detail how many specific names were revealed to the terrorist group, or how many civilians remain in Afghanistan. Republican senators pressed Blinken for details on Tuesday during his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

