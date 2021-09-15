Senate Judiciary Slams FBI's Negligence in Larry Nassar Abuse Case

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently hearing testimony from Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Maggie Nichols as witnesses to the sexual abuse committed by former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. 

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of decades of child sexual abuse in his medical capacity. The female athletes testified before the committee on the negligence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in failing to take action against Nassar.

Republican and Democratic members of the committee criticized the FBI’s negligence.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency's failure, that happened under disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, is "unacceptable."

