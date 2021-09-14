Republican Attorneys General Issue a Warning to Schumer, Pelosi on 'Voting Rights' Legislation

After Republicans killed HR1, also known as the “For the People Act,” earlier this year, Democrats are attempting to pass similar election takeover legislation disguised as “voting rights.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hope to pass HR4, or the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” and Republican attorneys general are warning against the “misguided, clumsy, and heavy-handed effort.”

Led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a group of 23 state attorneys general threatened congressional leaders with legal action if the controversial legislation is enacted.

“The bill, as introduced, would allow the United States Department of Justice to usurp the authority states rightly possess over their own elections, essentially federalizing the election system. If these provisions are enacted, rest assured that the undersigned will aggressively defend our citizens’ rights to participate in free and fair elections without unconstitutional federal intrusion...This legislation is a misguided, clumsy, and heavy-handed effort to circumvent Supreme Court decisions, state sovereignty, and the will of the people,” the attorneys general wrote to congressional leaders in both parties, per Fox News. “Please be advised that should H.R. 4 become law, we will seek action to protect the sovereignty of all states and the rights of our citizens.”

Schumer plans to bring the legislation to the floor of the Senate next week, but his entire caucus is not even supportive of the legislation as it currently stands. The far-reaching bill also has no Republican support, and cannot currently overcome the 60 vote threshold to overcome a filibuster.