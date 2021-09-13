Budget

Manchin Fires Back at Budget Criticism From AOC

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Sep 13, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at criticism from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after Manchin doubled down on his promise to oppose Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation. Ocasio-Cortez previously criticized “bipartisan corruption” that “masquerades as clear eyed moderation,” referencing Manchin’s longtime efforts to work across the aisle. 

Manchin refuted Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that he has “weekly huddles” with oil and gas lobbyists and said that her "totally false" claims are meant to “divide, divide, divide.”

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I keep my door open for everybody. It's totally false,” Manchin told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, adding that the “superlatives” used by Ocasio-Cortez are “just awful” and intended to “divide, divide, divide.” 

“I don't know that young lady that well. I really don't. I have met her one time, I think, between sets here. But that's it. So we have not had any conversations. She just speculating and saying things because she wants to," he continued.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also took issue with Manchin's refusal to support a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation.

