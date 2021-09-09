Senate Democrats
VIP

Americans Reject New Tax Increases: Poll

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Americans Reject New Tax Increases: Poll

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has justified tax increases on Americans under the guise of "COVID relief," "infrastructure," and wishlist items in the budget proposal. By a healthy margin, a new poll conducted by HarrisX for Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) found that Americans overwhelmingly do not favor any tax increases in the aftermath of the pandemic as Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have proposed.

When asked about tax increases and new spending, 80 percent of respondents indicated that now is not the "right time" to raise taxes, via ATR's summary:

Respondents were asked the following: 

As the US comes out of the coronavirus pandemic and economic problems it caused, which comes closest to your view? 

  • Now is the right time to raise taxes for new spending projects. 

  • Now is not the right time to raise taxes because many businesses and individuals have not yet recovered. 

 80 percent of respondents answered, “Now is not the right time to raise taxes because many businesses and individuals have not yet recovered,” while just 20 percent answered, “Now is the right time to raise taxes for new spending projects.” 

ATR also highlighted the demographics that do not favor more tax increases, including overwhelming majorities of women, independents, Democrats, Biden voters, and other voting blocs.

By strong majorities, the following demographic groups said now is not the right time to raise taxes: 

  • 86 percent of women

  • 85 percent of voters making less than $75k

  • 83 percent of independents

  • 82 percent of suburban voters

  • 74 percent of Hispanic voters

  • 71 percent of urban voters

  • 70 percent of Biden voters

  • 69 percent of Democrats

The current budget framework being debated by Republicans and Democrats totals $3.5 trillion of taxpayer dollars, and even a few Democratic lawmakers have vowed not to support it.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Biden Will Use OSHA to Mandate Vaccinates for Private Companies, Impacting Millions
Katie Pavlich
Could This Be Why Biden’s Exit from Afghanistan Was a Total Fiasco?
Matt Vespa
Federal Employees Aren't the Only Ones Biden Is Targeting With Vaccine Mandates
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki: Federal Employees Who Refuse Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Fired
Katie Pavlich
Biden Falsely Blames Republicans for Chipman's Demise
Katie Pavlich
ATF Field Office Gets Brutal Reminder of Double Standards for Lying on Gun Sale Form
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular