Americans Reject New Tax Increases: Poll

President Joe Biden has justified tax increases on Americans under the guise of "COVID relief," "infrastructure," and wishlist items in the budget proposal. By a healthy margin, a new poll conducted by HarrisX for Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) found that Americans overwhelmingly do not favor any tax increases in the aftermath of the pandemic as Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have proposed.

When asked about tax increases and new spending, 80 percent of respondents indicated that now is not the "right time" to raise taxes, via ATR's summary:

Respondents were asked the following: As the US comes out of the coronavirus pandemic and economic problems it caused, which comes closest to your view? Now is the right time to raise taxes for new spending projects.

Now is not the right time to raise taxes because many businesses and individuals have not yet recovered. 80 percent of respondents answered, “Now is not the right time to raise taxes because many businesses and individuals have not yet recovered,” while just 20 percent answered, “Now is the right time to raise taxes for new spending projects.”

ATR also highlighted the demographics that do not favor more tax increases, including overwhelming majorities of women, independents, Democrats, Biden voters, and other voting blocs.

By strong majorities, the following demographic groups said now is not the right time to raise taxes: 86 percent of women

85 percent of voters making less than $75k

83 percent of independents

82 percent of suburban voters

74 percent of Hispanic voters

71 percent of urban voters

70 percent of Biden voters

69 percent of Democrats

The current budget framework being debated by Republicans and Democrats totals $3.5 trillion of taxpayer dollars, and even a few Democratic lawmakers have vowed not to support it.