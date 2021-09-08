Pelosi Commends Biden Administration's 'Remarkable' Withdrawal from Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) came to the defense of President Joe Biden’s “historic” and “remarkable” withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite the president leaving hundreds of Americans behind at the hands of the Taliban.

“The historic evacuation of 120,000 people was remarkable and I commend the administration for that. This is never easy. It is not always complete right from the start, but it was remarkable. Even though it got off to a hazy start, now we go forward,” Pelosi said on Wednesday.

.@SpeakerPelosi calls President Biden’s decision to leave Americans behind in Afghanistan “historic” and “remarkable”



Pelosi says Afghans falling to their death from airplanes was a “hazy start” to Biden’s withdrawal… pic.twitter.com/6VTFbHv8z3 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Americans are still stranded under terrorist rule in Afghanistan. President Biden vowed to keep military forces in Afghanistan until all Americans were brought to safety, but the administration now has no plan to get Americans out. Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted on Tuesday that evacuations are more difficult after the botched withdrawal of troops.

Biden promised “if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”



He broke his promise.



Now, Secretary of State Blinken says it’s a “challenge” to evacuate Americans without “personnel on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/MEoNAztiO6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also falsely said that all Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan, when the Biden administration has not been able to do so thus far.