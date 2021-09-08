Pelosi Commends Biden Administration's 'Remarkable' Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pelosi Commends Biden Administration's 'Remarkable' Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) came to the defense of President Joe Biden’s “historic” and “remarkable” withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite the president leaving hundreds of Americans behind at the hands of the Taliban.

“The historic evacuation of 120,000 people was remarkable and I commend the administration for that. This is never easy. It is not always complete right from the start, but it was remarkable. Even though it got off to a hazy start, now we go forward,” Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Americans are still stranded under terrorist rule in Afghanistan. President Biden vowed to keep military forces in Afghanistan until all Americans were brought to safety, but the administration now has no plan to get Americans out. Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted on Tuesday that evacuations are more difficult after the botched withdrawal of troops.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also falsely said that all Americans were evacuated from Afghanistan, when the Biden administration has not been able to do so thus far.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'It Would Be Such An Honor': Gold Star Mother of Marine Killed In Kabul Invites Trump to Funeral
Julio Rosas

Bagram Air Base Is About to Have New Tenants...And They Get Their Orders From Beijing.
Matt Vespa

Oh, So This Is What West Wing Staffers Do When Biden Speaks Live
Spencer Brown

Did You Catch the Obama Dividend That's Seen with the Newly-Formed Taliban Government?
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Got a Cold Welcome In New Jersey While Touring Hurricane Damage
Julio Rosas
Poll: Who Would Win in a Biden vs. Trump 2024 Election?
VIP
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular