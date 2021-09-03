Budget

Far-Left Group Has an Unhinged Reaction to Manchin's Opposition to $3.5 Trillion Spending Package

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 03, 2021 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Far-Left Group Has an Unhinged Reaction to Manchin's Opposition to $3.5 Trillion Spending Package

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A progressive group was not pleased with Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, in which Manchin cautioned Democrats against recklessly spending trillions more in taxpayer dollars. 

"The nation faces an unprecedented array of challenges and will inevitably encounter additional crises in the future. Yet some in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future. I disagree," Manchin wrote in part.

In response to Manchin, the Sunshine Movement, a group aligned with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that it is time to “abolish the Senate.”

Ocasio-Cortez herself, and other "squad" members, also weighed in on Manchin’s opposition to progressive line-items.

With opposition from Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), the entire Democratic caucus is not even behind its own budget framework.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Yes, USA Today Tried to Fact Check Biden's Watch Gaffe at Dover...And Totally Ate Buckshot Over It
Matt Vespa
There's Been a Media Blackout on One Major Afghanistan Story
Leah Barkoukis

'Big Miss': Weak August Jobs Report 'Terrible News' for Economy
Spencer Brown
Washington Nationals See a 'Staff Shake-up' Due to Vaccine Mandate. Here's the Biggest Name to Resign.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
The 6 Pre-approved Social Justice Messages the NFL Will Allow on Helmets This Season
Leah Barkoukis
People Are Noticing An Inconsistent Talking Point After Jen Psaki Snaps At Male Reporter
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular