Far-Left Group Has an Unhinged Reaction to Manchin's Opposition to $3.5 Trillion Spending Package

A progressive group was not pleased with Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, in which Manchin cautioned Democrats against recklessly spending trillions more in taxpayer dollars.

"The nation faces an unprecedented array of challenges and will inevitably encounter additional crises in the future. Yet some in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future. I disagree," Manchin wrote in part.

In response to Manchin, the Sunshine Movement, a group aligned with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that it is time to “abolish the Senate.”

Sunrise Movement weighs in

Ocasio-Cortez herself, and other "squad" members, also weighed in on Manchin’s opposition to progressive line-items.

Fossil fuel corps & dark money is destroying our democracy, country, & planet.



All day our community has been pulling bodies out of homes from the flood. Entire families. And we’re supposed to entertain lobbyist talking points about why we should abandon people & do nothing? No. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021

Instead of writing op-eds, why don't you look into the faces of my residents who have had their basements flooded with sewage multiple times and their power out for days, Senator Manchin. We deserve better. https://t.co/jSMlIB4SYa — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 2, 2021

With opposition from Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), the entire Democratic caucus is not even behind its own budget framework.