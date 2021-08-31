Afghanistan

Watch: Biden Administration Flip-Flops on Americans Being 'Stranded'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

In the wake of the Pentagon’s declaration that the 20-year war in Afghanistan is over, the Biden administration is giving mixed messages regarding Americans that may still be stranded.

Just last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuted the claim that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, arguing that it was “irresponsible” to say that Americans are trapped.

“First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home,” she said.

Just a week later, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby acknowledged that there are "hundreds" of Americans that are left behind in Afghanistan, and said that Americans are stranded abroad “all the time.”

Kirby also said on Tuesday that the U.S. military equipment left behind for the Taliban "does not pose a threat" to the United States or any neighboring nations.

Most Popular