Kamala's CBS Interview Was a Complete and Total Trainwreck

Kamala Harris’ interview on CBS News was a total disaster. That’s an evergreen statement, but you knew it would end poorly. Folks, her spot on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the most effortless media hit of all time, was a tangled mess. Now, sitting across from Bill Whitaker, the seasoned journalist asked run-of-the-mill questions, and this woman imploded (again). It’s not like Democrats didn’t know this about Kamala, who has been a five-alarm fire every time she tried to do a solo interview before Joe Biden’s mind melted on national television last June.

One of the most glaring trip-ups was Kamala’s inability to explain how she would pay for her domestic agenda:

BILL WHITAKER: Your economic plan would add $3 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. How do you pay for it?



HARRIS: Trump’s plan is worse!



WHITAKER: But how do you pay for it?



HARRIS: Well, the rich need to pay their fair share!



WHITAKER: And how do you get this through… pic.twitter.com/0rM1Z0WaHG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2024

Whitaker then delved into the ever-changing political positions of Kamala, some of which are right from Donald Trump’s plan. She explains that she travels a lot:

This might be the worst television interview by a candidate in U.S. presidential history.



Bill Whitaker: “You’ve changed your positions so much that no one believes anything.”



Harris: “Well, I’m the vice president and I travel a lot.”pic.twitter.com/5T33OawnD5 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 8, 2024

And finally, the topic of immigration. Kudos to Mr. Whitaker for giving her three chances to answer this question—she doesn’t. And please, border crossings are not down. Even if they were, Kamala and Joe let over 20 million people into the country, including hundreds of thousands of criminals, including tens of thousands of rapists and murderers:

Harris is FINALLY facing some tough questions on her and Biden's immigration policy:



"There was an historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first 3 years of your administration. As a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled...Was it a mistake to loosen… pic.twitter.com/4036d8V61I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2024

This is a very fair, straightforward question, and she just can't answer it to the satisfaction of anyone serious. It's a good thing it's not literally the top or second most important issue according to voters in this election... https://t.co/BoXLCbmIgc — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 8, 2024

Donald Trump refused to interview with the network until they apologized for Lesley Stahl’s declaration without evidence that Hunter Biden’s laptop couldn’t be verified. Meanwhile, NBC News tried to frame this as one where Kamala took a grilling while Trump bolted. Is this for real? Trump has always endured and prevailed against a hostile opposition media:

Vice President Kamala Harris for weeks was criticized for avoiding tough questions that came with long-form traditional media interviews. In an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that aired Monday evening, she faced many of them all at once. Chief among them was whether she regretted the initial border policy during the Biden administration that allowed a historic swell of immigrants across the border. “Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?” “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker asked. “It’s a long-standing problem, and solutions are at hand, and from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions,” Harris said, pointing to an early attempt to advocate for an immigration bill in Congress. Whitaker, who noted that the border security issue had been ongoing for decades, tried twice more to pin Harris down. She did not concede a policy error on her part or on the part of President Joe Biden, pointing to efforts by the administration from the day it took over from Donald Trump to work with Congress and win a comprehensive immigration solution. Harris also pointed to changes the administration has more recently made that significantly curbed encounters at the southern border. “Because of what we have done, we have cut the flow of illegal immigration by half, but we need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem,” she said.

You’ve been in the White House for over three years, lady. You’re no outsider. And the short answer is that illegal immigration spiked because of you and Joe, you did nothing until voters started to revolt, and now you’re stuck looking like the incompetent morons that you are. During these interviews, Kamala isn’t smart enough to pivot. It’s why she never got anywhere on her own in 2020. The lack of depth and understanding here is beyond atrocious.