Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping
Someone Tell Kamala to Shut Her Face Over DeSantis Reportedly Not Taking Her...
FEMA Better Not Ask for More Money After This Revelation
Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by De...
Don't Nuke the Senate Filibuster!
Cook Political Report Makes a Ratings Change to Wisconsin Senate Race
Tampa Mayor Has a Very Stark Warning to Residents in Evacuation Zone
How Trump Wants to Be Remembered 100 Years From Now
Team Kamala: Gosh, We May Need to Distance Ourselves From Biden Some More
Do No Harm Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Database to Pinpoint 'Gender-Affirming' Hospitals...
Americans Have Become Second Class Citizens Under the Biden-Harris Administration
Kamala’s Capital Gains Tax Surprise
It's All Too Much for Me to Take
Javier Milei: Bookworm and Genius of Self-Marketing
Tipsheet

RNC Notches Another Win for Election Integrity in Michigan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 08, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

The Republican National Committee and Michigan GOP on Monday announced another win for election integrity in the Wolverine State.

After suing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for giving election officials improper guidance—telling local clerks and election inspectors to process and count mail ballots that did not include stub numbers—the court held that the absentee ballots must be corrected. 

Advertisement

Secretary Benson even acknowledged at the hearing that voter fraud could be committed through ballots that do not have matching serial numbers, the RNC noted. 

“The RNC applauds the finding by the Court requiring Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to follow Michigan law requiring ballot number matching, which comes after Benson admitted that her illegal guidance opened the door to fraud," said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley. "Ballot number matching requirements are commonsense safeguards which make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We will not stop fighting for a secure election in Michigan and across the country.” 

Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra, meanwhile, emphasized that Republicans are continuing to take legal action to ensure the state's election laws are followed. 

"Ballot number matching requirements are a simple way to protect the integrity of our elections, and Michiganders deserve that peace of mind," Hoekstra said. 

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The election integrity win comes after a separate lawsuit against Benson for failing to enforce absentee ballot verification laws. In response, she updated guidance to require proof that signatures are verified prior to ballots being counted. 

Tags: MICHIGAN ELECTION INTEGRITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Someone Tell Kamala to Shut Her Face Over DeSantis Reportedly Not Taking Her Phone Call Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping Katie Pavlich
Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by Dems Matt Vespa
FEMA Better Not Ask for More Money After This Revelation Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement