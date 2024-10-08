Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by Dems

As we reflect on the anniversary of the horrific October 7 attacks committed by Hamas, a genocidal terror attack from which Israel is still reeling, one liberal feminist professor in Pennsylvania has seen enough from the Left. In the aftermath of this brutal terror attack, leftists nationwide took over college campuses. The Democratic Party’s antisemitic transformation was complete.

Advertisement

The pro-Hamas antics proved too much for Rona Kaufman, a Duquesne University law professor, who says after being a loyal Democrat, she’s voting Republican for the first time next month. She’s not on the Trump train, but regarding Republican Dave McCormick and James Hayes, she’s for sure going to vote for them in the US Senate and House races, respectively (via NY Post):

“For the first time the Republican perspective is appealing to me. They are coming out strong for Israel,” Rona Kaufman, a Duquesne University law professor and past Obama volunteer, told The Post. She said it’s because she’s both a feminist and a Zionist. The Israel-Hamas war has divided the Democratic Party. While anti-Israel Democrats threaten to boycott Kamala Harris because she won’t commit to ending US military support of Israel, pro-Israel Democrats like Kaufman are prepared to withhold their support because they don’t believe the vice president will stand unwaveringly with the Jewish state. […] Kaufman’s not on board with former President Donald Trump, but she plans to vote for McCormick and James Hayes, the Republican running to unseat Squad member Democratic Rep. Summer Lee. She can’t bring herself to vote for Harris either. […] “Pittsburgh is a microcosm of the betrayal of the Democratic Party,” Kaufman said. […] “You cannot make peace with people who’ve come to kill you,” Kaufman elaborated, but “the Democratic perspective at its core is still based in that flawed view.” […] … Kaufman’s daughter Naomi Kitchen served in a search-and-rescue unit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during the latest war in Gaza. Kaufman has visited Naomi twice in northern Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre. Kaufman said her views hardened after hearing her daughter’s experiences. “The men threatened to rape her all the time. That’s the greeting she encountered” as a woman carrying a gun, said Kaufman, a legal scholar who’s specialized in violence against women.

The dirty secret was that Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris needed these proto-Nazis to vote for them so they couldn’t deliver full-throated support behind the Jewish State. It’s been a mediocre, waffled mess regarding the messaging, one that Kamala can easily screw up because she’s a brain cell away from being declared mentally challenged.