Sullivan, Blinken Deny Report of Giving 'Kill List' to Taliban

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sullivan, Blinken Deny Report of Giving 'Kill List' to Taliban

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan denied reports that the Biden administration handed over a list of U.S. citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who are stuck in Afghanistan to the Taliban. One defense official quoted in Politico’s story referred to the situation as a “kill list” for Afghans:

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one defense official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.” (Politico)

Sullivan said that the report was untrue.

“We’ve given no list of all of the American SIV holders to the Taliban or any kind of big list,” Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also denied the report of a "kill list," but conceded that specific names were shared with the Taliban in order to bring individuals to the Kabul airport.

Tuesday marks the deadline to fully withdraw American forces from Afghanistan, and a growing number of lawmakers are not confident in the president's ability to get all Americans out.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'I’ll Regret Every Damn One of Those Decisions': Newsom Speaks Out As Recall Draws Near
Leah Barkoukis

Crenshaw Shreds Obama's Education Secretary for Latest Tweet About Anti-Maskers
Leah Barkoukis
CENTCOM Responds After Report Claims US Drone Strike Kills Family With Children
Leah Barkoukis
Missile Defense System Intercepts Rockets Fired at Kabul Airport
Leah Barkoukis
Wait–The Taliban Offered Control of Kabul to US Forces...And We Turned Them Down?
Matt Vespa
Biden Declares 'Major Disaster' After Hurricane Ida Batters Louisiana
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular