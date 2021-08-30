'Power Grab': Bernie Sanders Goes to Bat For Newsom as Recall Election Approaches

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a self-proclaimed socialist, went to bat for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who currently faces a recall effort. The disgraced governor’s vulnerability will be put to the test of September 14 when voters head to the polls and decide his fate. The recall effort stemmed from Newsom’s tyrannical COVID restrictions that he was caught violating on multiple occasions. Voters will be given two questions on the ballot, asking whether or not to recall Newsom and which GOP candidate to replace him with.

Democrats are coming to Newsom’s rescue, and Sanders called the recall election a “power grab.”

“At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all, and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” Sanders says in a video stumping for the embattled governor. “The September 14th recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab. Don't let it happen."

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "The last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California. The September 14th recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab. Don't let it happen." pic.twitter.com/ZSzkkiuIM4 — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2021

The latest polling shows Newsom surviving the recall, especially if turnout is high.