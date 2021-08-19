Afghanistan

'Go and Get Them': Ben Sasse Tells Biden to Bring Americans, Allies to Safety

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Republican Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) had harsh words for President Joe Biden on the administration’s outright failure in Afghanistan. Sasse implored the president to “wake up” and start prioritizing bringing Americans and allies to safety.

“Mr. President, wake up and lead. Your denial that Afghanistan will be back under Taliban rule on the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11 is bizarre. You’re still engaging in evasion, denial of reality, blame-shifting, false dichotomies, and delusional happy talk. You seem unable or unwilling to condemn the Taliban for just about anything, but very eager to criticize Afghans who fought with us against a common enemy,” Sasse wrote in a statement. “Dishonor is a choice. Naively hoping the Taliban gives Americans and our allies safe passage to Kabul’s airport is not a plan-- it’s a hostage situation. We have better options. Give American troops the power to push back the airport perimeter and create safe, American-controlled corridors to the airport. We cannot wait for Americans to find their own way. Go get them. It’s the duty of the commander-in-chief.”

Indeed, yesterday the president spoke exclusively about the COVID pandemic and would not address the failure in Afghanistan.

