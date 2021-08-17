Rick Scott Floats 25th Amendment for Biden After Afghanistan Failure

In the wake of the Biden administration’s failure on the Afghanistan withdrawal, Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) hinted that invoking the 25th amendment on the president may be necessary. President Biden’s botched approach has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats, and has brought his fitness for office into question for some lawmakers, including Scott.

After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment? https://t.co/l1bFrUdZH9 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 16, 2021

Scott also called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who both praised Biden’s move, to launch a bipartisan, bicameral investigation into the administration’s botched strategy.

"Today, I’m calling for Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi to immediately launch a bipartisan and bicameral investigation into the Biden administration’s failed withdrawal of American forces. They must put partisan politics aside and demand accountability from the Biden administration," Scott said in a statement.

The president stood by his botched withdrawal that proved to be a disaster, and refused to take responsibility for the failure. While claiming "the buck stops" with him, Biden blamed his predecessor, and the Afghan military, government, and people.