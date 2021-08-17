Afghanistan

Rick Scott Floats 25th Amendment for Biden After Afghanistan Failure

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Rick Scott Floats 25th Amendment for Biden After Afghanistan Failure

Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File

In the wake of the Biden administration’s failure on the Afghanistan withdrawal, Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) hinted that invoking the 25th amendment on the president may be necessary. President Biden’s botched approach has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats, and has brought his fitness for office into question for some lawmakers, including Scott.

Scott also called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who both praised Biden’s move, to launch a bipartisan, bicameral investigation into the administration’s botched strategy.

"Today, I’m calling for Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi to immediately launch a bipartisan and bicameral investigation into the Biden administration’s failed withdrawal of American forces. They must put partisan politics aside and demand accountability from the Biden administration," Scott said in a statement.

The president stood by his botched withdrawal that proved to be a disaster, and refused to take responsibility for the failure. While claiming "the buck stops" with him, Biden blamed his predecessor, and the Afghan military, government, and people.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

IG Report Reveals Just How Much Biden Lied to Us Regarding Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Pentagon Spokesman Admits There's No Plan to Help Americans Trapped in Afghanistan Get to Airport
Leah Barkoukis
OPEC Delivers Another Embarrassment for Joe Biden
Spencer Brown
Pollster Awards Biden an 'F' Rating on Tone-Deaf Afghanistan Speech
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Jen Psaki Will Be Back Today to Brief Press on Biden's Kabul Calamity
Matt Vespa
Biden's Disgraceful Speech
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular