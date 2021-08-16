Jim Banks Blasts Biden for 'Predictable' Afghanistan Failure

President Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban under the guise of Biden’s recent move to withdraw troops. While Afghanistan crumbles, the president remains at Camp David and has no plans to address the nation. Officials in the administration have also failed to acknowledge the reality of the situation in Afghanistan that is a direct result of Biden’s move.

Republicans are overwhelmingly united in condemning the president’s actions, and his lack of leadership during this crisis. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), an Afghanistan veteran, blasted the president for the “completely avoidable” and “predictable” situation. He argued that former President Trump would not have let the situation in Afghanistan escalate to such a degree.

"This never would have happened on Donald Trump's watch." @RepJimBanks weighs in as President Biden is criticized for staying silent on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/wlC8t0F4ch — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) August 16, 2021

Banks said that the “lights are on at the White House,” but that the president is missing-in-action.

The lights are on at the White House but nobody's home. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 16, 2021

If Joe Biden doesn’t address the country today we should all have serious doubts about his ability to lead our country for another three years if you didn’t already. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 16, 2021

After days of hiding from the American people and avoiding the crisis in Afghanistan, Biden is set to finally address the nation on Monday afternoon.