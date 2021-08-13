Inflation
Watch: RNC Highlights 'Bidenflation'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Inflation is a major problem for the Biden administration in the first months of the president's first term in office. Americans are feeling the effects of massive government spending with the passage of multiple packages with hefty price tags. Recent polling shows that Americans attribute higher prices of everyday goods to an influx in government spending, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) is highlighting the administration's inflation problem in a new ad spot.

The ad highlights the continuing spike in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and points out that most Americans blame President Biden for price increases.

The RNC said that Biden's lackluster economic plan is "failing" Americans.

"Joe Biden's economic 'plan' is failing the American people – nearly everything is more expensive in Biden's America," RNC National Press Secretary Emma Vaughn said in a statement. "Biden already spent $1.9 trillion and is now looking to spend $3.5 trillion more on his and Democrats’ reckless socialist spending spree, all while his administration supports paying Americans not to work, hurting small businesses, and stifling a robust recovery."

Meanwhile, the White House is arguing that the months-long inflation streak that is harming Americans is "temporary" and "transitory."

