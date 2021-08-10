New York
Flashback: Cuomo Claimed to Have 'Zero Tolerance' for Sexual Harassment

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After vowing to fight for his tenure in the governor's mansion, disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) shockingly resigned from his post on Tuesday afternoon. The surprising resignation will be effective in two weeks. Cuomo's resignation came after a wind of backlash for a damning sexual harassment report that confirmed that Cuomo violated state and federal law with multiple instances of workplace sexual harassment of at least 11 different women.

Cuomo maintained that he is still innocent of the facts of the independent report.

Before his many years of sexual harassment became public knowledge, Cuomo claimed to champion a "zero tolerance" policy for sexual misconduct and hoped to send a "clear message" that there will be no tolerance for such behavior.

He also criticized Republicans for "making a mockery of sexual assault" during the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as they allowed the soon-to-be justice due process.

Cuomo's legal fate is still unknown.

