Flashback: Cuomo Claimed to Have 'Zero Tolerance' for Sexual Harassment

After vowing to fight for his tenure in the governor's mansion, disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) shockingly resigned from his post on Tuesday afternoon. The surprising resignation will be effective in two weeks. Cuomo's resignation came after a wind of backlash for a damning sexual harassment report that confirmed that Cuomo violated state and federal law with multiple instances of workplace sexual harassment of at least 11 different women.

Cuomo maintained that he is still innocent of the facts of the independent report.

CUOMO: "I do hug and kiss people casually—women and men. I have done it all my life. It's who I've been since I can remember. In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn." pic.twitter.com/84WWlO5nMR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2021

Before his many years of sexual harassment became public knowledge, Cuomo claimed to champion a "zero tolerance" policy for sexual misconduct and hoped to send a "clear message" that there will be no tolerance for such behavior.

There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2013

He also criticized Republicans for "making a mockery of sexual assault" during the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as they allowed the soon-to-be justice due process.

Senate Republicans are making a mockery of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/rwrKp6A2a4 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 25, 2018

Cuomo's legal fate is still unknown.