Top Cuomo Aide Melissa DeRosa Resigns After Bombshell Sexual Misconduct Report

A top aide to disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), Melissa DeRosa, resigned on Sunday night following days of sexual misconduct scandal revelations in Cuomo’s office. A recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that Cuomo violated state and federal law with his years of sexual harassment in the workplace, with 11 women identified as victims. DeRosa had been by Cuomo’s side for the vast majority of his tenure.

The governor's former secretary called her time in the Cuomo administration "the greatest honor" of her life.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day," DeRosa wrote in a statement following her resignation. “Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

#BREAKING: Melissa DeRosa? resigns as Secretary for disgraced N.Y. Governor Cuomo as he faces possible impeachment and a criminal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. — Dana Alexa (@DanaAlexaNews) August 9, 2021

Top Democratic lawmakers including President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in addition to nearly every state lawmaker in New York, have called on Cuomo to resign. The governor has made clear that he has no intention to do so thus far, claiming that the facts of the report are untrue.