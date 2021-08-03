Poll Spells Even More Bad News for Embattled Gavin Newsom Ahead of Recall Election

A fresh poll shows even more trouble for California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who is currently facing a recall election. Newsom is facing a recall for his tyrannical COVID policies that he himself violated on multiple occasions throughout the pandemic. Crime is also on the rise throughout his state.

Emerson College found that voters are virtually split on whether to recall or keep Newsom; 46 percent said that they are in favor of the recall, while 48 percent said that the incumbent governor should stay. Notably, 6 percent of respondents appear to be undecided on Newsom's electoral fate.