Poll Spells Even More Bad News for Embattled Gavin Newsom Ahead of Recall Election

A fresh poll shows even more trouble for California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who is currently facing a recall election. Newsom is facing a recall for his tyrannical COVID policies that he himself violated on multiple occasions throughout the pandemic. Crime is also on the rise throughout his state.
Emerson College found that voters are virtually split on whether to recall or keep Newsom; 46 percent said that they are in favor of the recall, while 48 percent said that the incumbent governor should stay. Notably, 6 percent of respondents appear to be undecided on Newsom's electoral fate.
The new poll found that majorities of Republicans and Independents favor recalling Newsom, at 80 percent and 54 percent, respectively. Notably, 23 percent of Democrats favor replacing Newsom, making the recall overwhelmingly bipartisan.
California Poll with @kron4news @FOX40 @KSEE24 @KGETnews @KTLA and @fox5sandiego— Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) August 3, 2021
Would you vote to recall, or to keep Governor Newsom?
46% Vote to recall
48% Vote to keep
6% Undecided https://t.co/ZygJ92SeSi pic.twitter.com/I6I43xYtJB
This poll went out over the weekend to 1,000 California voters.— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 3, 2021
Respondent part affiliation breakdown:
46% DEMOCRATS
23% REPUBLICANS
30% NO PARTY PREFERENCE
Radio host Larry Elder currently leads the GOP field to replace Newsom. The embattled governor also saw his approval rating decrease slightly, sitting at 48 percent. The recall election is set for September 14, and Newsom plans to bankroll his campaign to keep himself in the governor's mansion.