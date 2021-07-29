'Madam Speaker, Come and Get Me': Nancy Mace Challenges Pelosi Over Tyrannical Mask Mandate

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to task over the lower chamber’s tyrannical mask mandate that went into effect this week. Capitol Police have been instructed to arrest visitors and staff members who refuse to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Mace dared Pelosi to “come and get” her after blasting the tyrannical mandate as a "power grab."

"I had COVID, I’ve had two vaccinations, I’m washing my hands, I’m even wearing my mask inside the chamber, but I’m not going to wear it anywhere else. So Madam Speaker, come and get me," Mace said.

Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow science — not Pelosi. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/7vDNn4Tzke — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021

This morning Capitol Hill Police were directed to arrest anyone not wearing a mask. This is nuts. ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/pyXt343UEp — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 29, 2021

The speaker's updated guidance comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that individuals mask up, even if vaccinated, indoors to slow the spread of the Delta variant. House Republicans as a whole are pushing back on Pelosi's newest mandate, noting that only the House reinstated a mask mandate while the Senate did not thus far.