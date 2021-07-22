Jen Psaki

Psaki is 'Concerned' About DeSantis' Promise of No Mask Mandates For Kids in School

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki is 'Concerned' About DeSantis' Promise of No Mask Mandates For Kids in School

Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) doubled-down on his opposition to tyrannical lockdowns as COVID cases rise again. The increase in virus cases is primarily found in unvaccinated individuals. 

DeSantis vowed that Florida would not be locked down again, and that schools would be open without mask mandates.

“We’re not doing that in Florida. Ok? We need our kids to breathe,” DeSantis said of mask mandates in schools, per Politico. “Is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and having their breathing obstructed all day long in school? I don’t think it is.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took issue with DeSantis’ mask stance, ignoring the science behind it, and said that she would be “concerned” as a parent in Florida.

"If I were a parent in Florida that would be greatly concerning to me," Psaki said. "Because kids under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. They’re not eligible yet."

While advocating against lockdowns and mask mandates, DeSantis also went to bat for the effectiveness of the vaccine, as the majority of new cases are seen in unvaccinated individuals.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Watch a Conservative Writer Make Everyone Mad During CNN Segment on Anthony Fauci
Matt Vespa
Biden White House Mulling New Mask Mandates, But There's a Catch...And It Involves the Midterm Election
Matt Vespa
With Lates Action on Cuba, Dems Say 'Administration Has Worked Tirelessly to Support Brave Cuban People'
Rebecca Downs
So This Could Be the Reason Why Pelosi Kicked Jim Banks Off of Committee Investigating Capitol Riot
Julio Rosas
She Didn't Delete This? Texas Democrat's Tweet About COVID Is the Very Definition of Shameless
Matt Vespa
Senate Democrats Help Advance Eco-Terrorist to Public Lands Post
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular