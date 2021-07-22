Psaki is 'Concerned' About DeSantis' Promise of No Mask Mandates For Kids in School

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) doubled-down on his opposition to tyrannical lockdowns as COVID cases rise again. The increase in virus cases is primarily found in unvaccinated individuals.

DeSantis vowed that Florida would not be locked down again, and that schools would be open without mask mandates.

“We’re not doing that in Florida. Ok? We need our kids to breathe,” DeSantis said of mask mandates in schools, per Politico. “Is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and having their breathing obstructed all day long in school? I don’t think it is.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took issue with DeSantis’ mask stance, ignoring the science behind it, and said that she would be “concerned” as a parent in Florida.

"If I were a parent in Florida that would be greatly concerning to me," Psaki said. "Because kids under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. They’re not eligible yet."

While advocating against lockdowns and mask mandates, DeSantis also went to bat for the effectiveness of the vaccine, as the majority of new cases are seen in unvaccinated individuals.