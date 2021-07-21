Republicans Urge International Leaders to Stand up For Pro-Freedom Protesters in Cuba

Amidst pro-freedom protests in Cuba, Republican leaders are urging international governments to launch an investigation into human rights violations committed by the authoritarian regime in Cuba and stand in solidarity with protesters. Led by Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) a group of Republicans urged the European Union, Organization of American States, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to denounce the “disastrous communist regime” in Cuba.

“After more than six decades of brutally oppressive rule, the Cuban people are risking their lives to loudly denounce the disastrous communist regime that has time and time again failed to promote and protect the general welfare of its citizens. The people are shouting “libertad,” and demanding freedom, democracy and human rights. As the Cuban people risk their lives for freedom, the world must stand with them in this critically important moment,” the lawmakers wrote to Democratic state leaders. “As the democratically-elected leaders of the world’s free countries, we write to you today to fervently implore you to take action in support of the Cuban people and their democratic aspirations. It is time to finally end the evil and murderous reign of the communist, illegitimate Cuban regime that has murdered, tortured and oppressed for far too long.”

I'd like to thank @marcorubio, @SenJohnThune, @SteveScalise, @MarioDB, @RepCarlos, @MaElviraSalazar and all of the 143 members of Congress who joined us in this important letter today. We won't let up until there is freedom in Cuba. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2021

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has not stood up for pro-Democracy protesters to the same extent.