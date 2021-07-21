McCarthy Blasts Pelosi's 'Sham Process' on January 6 Committee

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “sham process” with respect to the January 6 select committee. Pelosi informed McCarthy that Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), who were appointed by McCarthy to serve on the committee, were not permitted to sit on the committee.

"House Democrats must answer this question: Why are you allowing a lame duck Speaker to destroy this institution? This is the people's House, not Pelosi’s House," McCarthy said.

"America expects more and deserves more."

MCCARTHY: "This is the people's house. Not Pelosi's house."

Banks said that Pelosi is engaging in a "political stunt."

Banks said: "As a member of Congress and an Afghanistan veteran I'm disappointed in this unprecedented move by @SpeakerPelosi. She knows @Jim_Jordan & I will fight for our country and for the truth. This proves again this is entirely a political stunt, not a true effort to follow the facts."

"The question that all of us should be asking: what is the Speaker afraid of?" - @RepJimBanks on Speaker Pelosi's authoritarian decision regarding the January 6th commission.

McCarthy warned that Republicans will "not participate" unless Pelosi seats all the Republicans appointed to the select committee by the GOP leader.

"Pelosi has created a sham process. Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all 5 Republicans we will not participate," he continued.

After Pelosi announced her decision to veto Banks and Jordan from sitting on the committee, the minority leader said that Republicans will launch their own investigation.