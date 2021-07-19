Kemp Responds to Dems' 'Political Parade' About 'Voting Rights' in Georgia

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) had harsh words for Democrats involved in the field hearing on “voting rights” on Monday. The all-Democrat coalition held the hearing in opposition to the voting reform law signed into law by Kemp earlier this year. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who helped spearhead the hearing, falsely claimed that Georgia's reforms undermine the "freedom to vote."

"We are here today in Atlanta to shine a spotlight on what has been happening in Georgia and in states around the country to undermine the freedom to vote. Over 400 bills have been introduced, 28 have been passed … exhibit A is the one right here [in Georgia]," Klobuchar said at the hearing.

Kemp dismantled the Democrats’ “political parade” and set the record straight about the voting reform law.

After lying for months about the Election Integrity Act - costing Georgia’s economy jobs and money - Democrats shamelessly brought their political parade back to our state. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 19, 2021

As I have for months, I encourage Sen. Klobuchar and Senate Democrats to actually read the bill. But I know they won’t, because they’ve come too far now to start telling the truth. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 19, 2021

I won’t back down, and I won’t stop fighting for the truth. The Election Integrity Act makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 19, 2021

No GOP Senators participated in the sham hearing, and Republican leaders called out the false narrative surrounding the law in Georgia.