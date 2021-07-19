Voter ID

Kemp Responds to Dems' 'Political Parade' About 'Voting Rights' in Georgia

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 4:00 PM
Kemp Responds to Dems' 'Political Parade' About 'Voting Rights' in Georgia

Source: Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) had harsh words for Democrats involved in the field hearing on “voting rights” on Monday. The all-Democrat coalition held the hearing in opposition to the voting reform law signed into law by Kemp earlier this year. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who helped spearhead the hearing, falsely claimed that Georgia's reforms undermine the "freedom to vote."

"We are here today in Atlanta to shine a spotlight on what has been happening in Georgia and in states around the country to undermine the freedom to vote. Over 400 bills have been introduced, 28 have been passed … exhibit A is the one right here [in Georgia]," Klobuchar said at the hearing.

Kemp dismantled the Democrats’ “political parade” and set the record straight about the voting reform law.

No GOP Senators participated in the sham hearing, and Republican leaders called out the false narrative surrounding the law in Georgia. 

