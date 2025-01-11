Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's...
CNN's Fact-Checker Proves Why Facebook Booted These Clowns Off the Platform
The Biggest Part of the Trump's Hush Money Sentencing Flew Right Over the...
Trump Working to Set Up Meetings With Russian President Vladimir Putin
Kash Patel’s Shadow: A glimpse At The Future Of An FBI In Flux
The Rise of Moden Leftism, Part Two
Trump’s Arctic Activities
Execution Frenzy in Iran
Musk Is Right: We Can't Make America Great Again Without the Best and...
No Votes, No Ratings, No Action: Trump's DHS Must Break America's Trafficking Silence
Time to Expel Turkey From NATO
The Race to Dominate Biotechnology Innovation
Trump Shouldn't Let Biden Set Back Justice Reform With Death Row Commutations
How the Left Will Be Remembered
Tipsheet

LA County Fires Created Another Wild and Dangerous Night for First Responders

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 11, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The Los Angeles County fire produced another night of mayhem as the Palisades blaze threatened Brentwood. Mandeville Canyon was placed under evacuation orders as helicopters did what they could from the air to contain the blaze. This fire has yet to be 10 percent contained. As some observed, the bad news is that the blaze could crest over the hill and burn into the neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley. The ‘good news’ is that fires tend to slow burn downhill, giving those in harm’s way more time to leave the area. 

Advertisement

Recommended

Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's still a mess, with the emergency alerts going out to the wrong people or posting incorrect information. You already know about the lack of water, the cutting of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget, and the top-down mess the California Democratic political brain trust inflicted upon these residents (via NYT): 

A part of the Brentwood area of Los Angeles came under mandatory evacuation orders Friday evening as the Palisades fire quickly expanded. 

The area threatened by the expansion of the wildfire, the largest in the Los Angeles area, included the Getty Center as well as parts of the Brentwood and Encino neighborhoods. 

Wildfires have ripped across more than 35,000 acres of the Los Angeles area this week, killed at least 11 people and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee from their homes. 

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, said he was ordering an independent review to determine why firefighters ran out of water early on, calling the situation “deeply troubling.” President Biden noted that the death toll might rise and that there were a lot of people who are unaccounted for.

The Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu, was 8 percent contained on Friday. To the east, firefighters had contained 3 percent of the Eaton fire, near Altadena and Pasadena. Both fires now rank in the top five most destructive fires in California’s history. 

It is not clear what ignited the fires, and investigators will likely take months to come to any firm conclusions. But power lines near the Eaton and Palisades fires were on when those blazes erupted on Tuesday. Energy experts said that was concerning, because electrical equipment has often ignited infernos during periods of high wind in California and elsewhere. And the dry, windy conditions that help the fires spread are poised to persist. 

Advertisement

This weekend, the dreaded Santa Ana winds are projected to kick up. We’ll keep you updated.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday Matt Vespa
CNN's Fact-Checker Proves Why Facebook Booted These Clowns Off the Platform Matt Vespa
The Biggest Part of the Trump's Hush Money Sentencing Flew Right Over the Heads of Liberals Matt Vespa
Kash Patel’s Shadow: A glimpse At The Future Of An FBI In Flux John Nantz
Execution Frenzy in Iran Struan Stevenson
Mark Zuckerberg Exposes Alarming Details About Biden Admin's Social Media Influence Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Led to Chaos Erupting Between the LAFD Chief and the Mayor's Office Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement