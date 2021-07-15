Supreme Court

Justice Breyer Addresses Rumors of Retirement

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 12:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Justice Breyer Addresses Rumors of Retirement

Source: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer addressed rumors of his potential retirement on Thursday. The 82-year-old justice has sat on the bench for nearly 27 years and is under pressure from the far-left to step down so that President Joe Biden can appoint another liberal justice while Democrats hold the majority in the Senate.

Breyer said that his own health, and the court, are the factors behind his decision. 

"Primarily, of course, health,” Breyer told CNN of his decision making process. "Second, the court." He added a firm "no," when asked if he was retiring in the immediate future.

Progressive groups including Women’s March and Demand Justice have launched a public relations campaign to pressure Breyer to step down from the bench.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also nudged Breyer recently, and said that Senate Democrats "stand ready" to fill a vacancy.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Fox News Host Told the Truth About the January 6 Riot...And It Probably Infuriated Liberals
Matt Vespa
Madness in Minnesota: CRT Protests Erupt at School Board Meeting
Carson Swick
Washington Post Columnist Was Triggered By One Word Used to Describe Texas Democrats' DC Trip
Matt Vespa
Dissent: Harvard Medical School Professor Exposes Fauci's 'Triple Stumble'
Guy Benson
Bookselling Association Begs for Mercy After 'Violent' Mailing of 'Anti-Trans' Book to Its Members
Julio Rosas
Meet Kari Lake, the Former Television News Anchor Running for Governor of Arizona
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular