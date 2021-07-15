Justice Breyer Addresses Rumors of Retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer addressed rumors of his potential retirement on Thursday. The 82-year-old justice has sat on the bench for nearly 27 years and is under pressure from the far-left to step down so that President Joe Biden can appoint another liberal justice while Democrats hold the majority in the Senate.

Breyer said that his own health, and the court, are the factors behind his decision.

"Primarily, of course, health,” Breyer told CNN of his decision making process. "Second, the court." He added a firm "no," when asked if he was retiring in the immediate future.

"Primarily, of course, health," said Breyer, who will turn 83 in August. "Second, the court." https://t.co/aWeCLva0yq — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 15, 2021

Progressive groups including Women’s March and Demand Justice have launched a public relations campaign to pressure Breyer to step down from the bench.

SCOTUS reform group @WeDemandJustice pulls no punches condemning Breyer’s decision:



“Breyer's desire to stay is based…on the fact that he finds it personally fulfilling to get the chance to serve in the role of the Court's senior liberal.



In other words, this is about ego.” — Kara Voght (@karavoght) July 15, 2021

Another progressive group, Women's March, is calling on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire so Biden can replace him.



"The longer Breyer stays on the Court, the more he risks leaving everything we care about in the hands of Mitch McConnell.” pic.twitter.com/iZvaShtgYm — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 19, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also nudged Breyer recently, and said that Senate Democrats "stand ready" to fill a vacancy.