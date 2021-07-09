Schumer Nudges Justice Breyer to Retire, Says Dems 'Stand Ready' to Fill a Vacancy

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is under pressure from the far-left to retire in the immediate future so that President Joe Biden can nominate a progressive to sit on the bench while Democrats can confirm a nominee. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a not-so-subtle nudge to Breyer, without directly asking him to retire, repeating that Senate Democrats “stand ready” to fill any vacancies.

“As always, Senate Democrats stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise."

Schumer has a history of threatening Supreme Court justices. In 2020, Schumer accosted Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh for a decision on an abortion rights case.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said outside of the Supreme Court with an activist group.

#MyRightMyDecision



SCOTUS just heard the 1st big case on a woman's right to make her own health care decisions since Justices Kavanaugh & Gorsuch



It looks at 1 of 100s of draconian, anti-choice restrictions states tried to pass



We’re here to send a message: Not on our watch! pic.twitter.com/cdjCfe32wi — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2020

Breyer has not yet shown any indication that he plans to retire in the immediate future.