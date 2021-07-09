Supreme Court

Schumer Nudges Justice Breyer to Retire, Says Dems 'Stand Ready' to Fill a Vacancy

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 09, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schumer Nudges Justice Breyer to Retire, Says Dems 'Stand Ready' to Fill a Vacancy

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is under pressure from the far-left to retire in the immediate future so that President Joe Biden can nominate a progressive to sit on the bench while Democrats can confirm a nominee. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a not-so-subtle nudge to Breyer, without directly asking him to retire, repeating that Senate Democrats “stand ready” to fill any vacancies.

“As always, Senate Democrats stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise."

Schumer has a history of threatening Supreme Court justices. In 2020, Schumer accosted Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh for a decision on an abortion rights case.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said outside of the Supreme Court with an activist group.

Breyer has not yet shown any indication that he plans to retire in the immediate future.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The White House Crafted Hunter Biden's Secretive Art Sale Scheme: Report
Spencer Brown

'The Writing Is On the Wall' For Biden's Racist Farm Relief Plan After Latest Court Decision
Leah Barkoukis
How Stormy Daniels Reacted to Avenatti's Sentencing
Leah Barkoukis
Two American Suspects Reportedly Arrested in Assassination of Haitian President
Leah Barkoukis
Creepy Anti-Trump Porn Lawyer Is Heading to Prison
Matt Vespa
The Language Shift on Critical Race Theory is Officially Here
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular