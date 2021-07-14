Republicans Get a Big Win Over Stacey Abrams in Georgia Special Election

Georgia Republicans got a big win over Democrats in a special election for a state House seat on Tuesday night. Republican Devan Seabaugh defeated Democrat Priscilla Smith in the election for House District 34 with 63 percent of the vote.

Republican @DevanSeabaugh is far overperforming the 2020 GOP vote in a special legislative election for a conservative-leaning Cobb-based district. Bert Reeves won the seat 56-44 last year. Seabaugh is at 63%. #gapol pic.twitter.com/uEIte257aa — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 14, 2021

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who recently launched a nonprofit organization aimed at registering and reaching voters, Greater Georgia, celebrated the GOP's win. Loeffler’s group played a major role in turning out Republican votes.

"I congratulate Representative-elect Devan Seabaugh on his hard-earned – and much-deserved – victory in State House District 34 as a champion for pro-growth, conservative values under the Gold Dome," said Loeffler. "From the outset of this special election, Greater Georgia began organizing a mass-mobilization effort to help build awareness and get out the vote. Between our registration and voter outreach efforts, we engaged thousands of voters to help successfully defend this seat.”

Last night’s decisive results from #HD34 were a HUGE win for conservative values.



? R+7 swing from 2020

? Turnout +1,811 votes from the June 2021 general election



Cobb County voters soundly rejected the Left’s radical agenda and instead chose positive, pro-growth policies. pic.twitter.com/XKqZhgGD7q — Greater Georgia (@GreaterGeorgia) July 14, 2021

Republicans were able to expand their margin of victory in the district, from 4 percent to 26 percent, via a combined grassroots effort.

Big wins in special elections in Georgia’s HD-34 and HD-156 last night!



Republicans have been putting in the work to knock doors and make calls.



In HD-34, we expanded our margin of victory from 4% in 2020 to 26%! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 14, 2021

While Republicans saw major turnout and success, failed 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her organization, Fair Fight, were handed a loss on Tuesday night.