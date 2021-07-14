Georgia

Republicans Get a Big Win Over Stacey Abrams in Georgia Special Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Amis

Georgia Republicans got a big win over Democrats in a special election for a state House seat on Tuesday night. Republican Devan Seabaugh defeated Democrat Priscilla Smith in the election for House District 34 with 63 percent of the vote. 

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who recently launched a nonprofit organization aimed at registering and reaching voters, Greater Georgia, celebrated the GOP's win. Loeffler’s group played a major role in turning out Republican votes.

"I congratulate Representative-elect Devan Seabaugh on his hard-earned – and much-deserved – victory in State House District 34 as a champion for pro-growth, conservative values under the Gold Dome," said Loeffler. "From the outset of this special election, Greater Georgia began organizing a mass-mobilization effort to help build awareness and get out the vote. Between our registration and voter outreach efforts, we engaged thousands of voters to help successfully defend this seat.”

Republicans were able to expand their margin of victory in the district, from 4 percent to 26 percent, via a combined grassroots effort. 

While Republicans saw major turnout and success, failed 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her organization, Fair Fight, were handed a loss on Tuesday night.

Most Popular