Joy Reid, Val Demings Liken Rubio's Faith to 'White Supremacy'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 07, 2021 12:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

MSNBC host Joy Reid showed her anti-Christian agenda on Tuesday during an exchange with Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL), who recently launched a Senate bid against incumbent GOP Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is up for reelection in 2022. The pair used the segment to attack Rubio's faith and frequent use of his Twitter platform to share bible verses. Reid mocked Rubio’s faith and his habit of tweeting Bible verses “everyday for random reasons.” She went on to liken such faith to white supremacy.

"People like Marco Rubio -- who you're running against in the United States Senate -- who tweets Bible verses every day for random reasons, these people aren't saying to themselves, 'I don't want to be associated with white supremacists.'"

Demings piled onto Reid's bigotry, warning that she is "watching what he [Rubio] does." While dismissing people of faith, Demings' campaign launch included a promise to bring together a "diverse coalition" of voters.

