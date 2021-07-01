Pelosi Announces Appointments to January 6 Select Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced appointments for the select committee to investigate the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) will chair the select committee. Reps. Elaine Luria (D-VA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) will also serve on the committee. Pelosi elected to create a select committee after the bill to create a commission failed in the Senate.

Pelosi appointed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve as the sole Republican on the committee.

Cheney accepted Pelosi's appointment, arguing that lawmakers' "oath to the Constitution, commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of a peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics."

Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), in staunch opposition to a congressional investigation into January 6, warned that any GOP members who agreed to sit on Pelosi’s select committee may be stripped of other committee assignments, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday morning.