Kevin McCarthy Announces Task Forces to Build Off of House GOP's 'Commitment to America'

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced a group of seven new task forces to tackle broad issues including jobs and economy, big tech, American freedoms, climate, American security, healthy futures, and accountability for China.

McCarthy said that the task forces are meant to build off of House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” blueprint ahead of the fight for the House majority in 2022.

“From President Biden’s Border Crisis to soaring consumer costs, and the rising crimes caused by the ‘Defund the Police’ movement, Democrats’ disastrous policies have left Americans hurting in ways we haven’t seen in decades. The American people need reassurances from their elected officials that they will work to make neighborhoods safer, our border secure, and make the American dream even more accessible. When Republicans retake the majority, we will come prepared to implement policies that will actually solve problems and improve people’s lives,” McCarthy said. “That is why earlier this year I informed the conference that we would be rolling out Republican Task Forces designed to tackle the several crises that currently threaten our great nation. Today, I am proud to formally announce both the task force leaders and the full list of members who will be fighting to better our country for all Americans. These task forces will be critical in building consensus around ideas to continue to build on our Commitment to America and ensure that the next century is an American one.”

The individual task forces are stacked with various GOP members and are led by Reps. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Cathy McMorris Rodger (R-WA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Garret Graves (R-LA), John Katko (R-NY), Devin Nunes (R-CA), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), and Michal McCaul (R-TX).