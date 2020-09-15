House Republicans Release 'Commitment to America' Agenda Ahead of Fight for House Majority

House Republicans rolled out their “Commitment to America” at the Capitol on Wednesday morning. In an effort to take back the majority in the lower chamber in November, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the House GOP vowed to “restore our way of life,” “rebuild the greatest economy in history,” and “renew the American dream.”

? Democrats, on the other hand, will defund, dismantle, & destroy

Leader McCarthy characterized Democrats’ agenda as “radical” ahead of November’s fight for the majority in the House of Representatives, and pointed to the Democratic majority’s failure to govern:

“Two years ago, Speaker Pelosi promised the American people that Democrats would serve a responsibility to seek common ground. She did the complete opposite. The question is simple: what are the Democrats’ results? Name me one problem that the Democratic majority in the House has solved,” Leader McCarthy said. “Democrats support defunding our police, and when asked about the violent protests, the speaker expressed her support by saying ‘people will do what they do.’ Democrats want to dismantle our institutions. Democrats conducted the most partisan impeachment in history, simply because they wanted to undo the results of an election that didn’t go their way. Democrats want trillions in new taxes and to use small business loans, in the middle of a pandemic, as ransom for the liberal wish list...Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats broke the promise that they made two years ago.”

Read the full agenda below: