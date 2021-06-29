Olympics

Tom Cotton: If Gwen Berry Is 'Embarrassed' by National Anthem, Don't Compete for America

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Another Republican lawmaker is calling for U.S. Olympic qualifier Gwen Berry to be removed from the national team after she disrespected the national anthem. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that if Berry, a hammer thrower, is “embarrassed” by the country, she should not compete.

 “I don’t think it’s too much, when athletes who are competing, to wear the stars and stripes, to compete under the stars and stripes in the Olympics, for them to simply honor that flag and our anthem on the medal stand,” Cotton said on Fox News. “If Ms. Berry is so embarrassed by America, then there’s no reason she needs to compete for our country. She should be removed from the Olympic team.”

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also called for Berry to be removed from the team. She claimed that she was "set up" by the timing of the anthem and elected to turn away.

"I feel like it was set up. I feel like they did that on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest," Berry said of the Star Spangled Banner being played. "I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose, but it'll be alright."

