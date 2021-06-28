McConnell Urges Biden Not to Let Pelosi and Schumer Torpedo Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Infrastructure negotiations between the Biden administration, Senate Republicans, and Senate Democrats are stalled given Democrats’ spending demands, even after GOP lawmakers reached a deal with President Biden. After a compromise was reached, Biden and congressional Democrats quickly said that a supplemental spending bill must also be passed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the president not to let Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hold the bipartisan bill hostage.

“The President has appropriately delinked a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill from the massive, unrelated tax-and-spend plans that Democrats want to pursue on a partisan basis. Now I am calling on President Biden to engage Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi and make sure they follow his lead. Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk-back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes, wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture,” McConnell said in a statement. “Republicans have been negotiating in bipartisan good faith to meet the real infrastructure needs of our nation. The President cannot let congressional Democrats hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process.”

Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT), also said that a bipartisan bill is dead-on-arrival without a substantial reconciliation package in addition.