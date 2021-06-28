Nancy Pelosi

McConnell Urges Biden Not to Let Pelosi and Schumer Torpedo Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell Urges Biden Not to Let Pelosi and Schumer Torpedo Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Infrastructure negotiations between the Biden administration, Senate Republicans, and Senate Democrats are stalled given Democrats’ spending demands, even after GOP lawmakers reached a deal with President Biden. After a compromise was reached, Biden and congressional Democrats quickly said that a supplemental spending bill must also be passed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the president not to let Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hold the bipartisan bill hostage.

“The President has appropriately delinked a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill from the massive, unrelated tax-and-spend plans that Democrats want to pursue on a partisan basis. Now I am calling on President Biden to engage Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi and make sure they follow his lead. Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk-back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes, wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture,” McConnell said in a statement. “Republicans have been negotiating in bipartisan good faith to meet the real infrastructure needs of our nation. The President cannot let congressional Democrats hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process.”

 Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT), also said that a bipartisan bill is dead-on-arrival without a substantial reconciliation package in addition.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

WaPo Reporter Eats It Over Fake News Story About Ron DeSantis After Tragic Condo Collapse
Matt Vespa
Trump Responds to Barr's Take on Election Fraud Allegations in Brutal Statement
Leah Barkoukis
Another 'Defund the Police' Dem Caught Asking for Police Protection
Spencer Brown
Bad News for 2022? New Poll Warns of Decreasing Support for Biden Over Rising Crime
VIP
Rebecca Downs

Why One Senate Democrat Is Speaking Out After US Airstrikes Against Iranian-backed Terrorists
Leah Barkoukis
Excerpt Published in the Atlantic Provides Insight into Barr's Take on Election Fraud Claims: 'All Bulls**t'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular