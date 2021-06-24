McConnell: Biden is 'Caving Quickly' to Far-Left After Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ripped President Biden for undermining the successful bipartisan negotiations for infrastructure between a group of Senate Republicans and Democrats. The deal was agreed upon between the lawmakers and the White House, but Biden quickly insisted that supplemental spending be passed in addition to the bipartisan package.

! @JoeBiden says "if this (bipartisan deal) is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 24, 2021

McConnell previously said that he was open to hearing details of the bipartisan deal, and said that the success on Thursday was an “encouraging sign of progress.” The GOP leader pointed out that the encouragement was short-lived after the president added caveats that will implement more hurdles to the passage of a bipartisan bill.

B) McConnell says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “literally pulled out the rug” from the bipartisan coalition by insisting on advancing the bipartisan bill and the broad, expensive Democratic bill. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 24, 2021

D) McConnell says “it almost makes your head spin.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 24, 2021

McConnell slammed Pelosi and Schumer for making clear “they would hold the bipartisan agreement hostage demanding trillions of dollars in wasteful spending and job killing tax increases in return for even considering it.” — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) June 24, 2021

McConnell says Biden's two appearances on the infrastructure deal was a tale of two pressers:



"Endorse the agreement in one breath, and threaten to veto it in the next. It almost makes your head spin."



Accuses Biden of "caving quickly" in two hours — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 24, 2021

The $579b in new spending has not yet garnered 60 votes in the Senate, and more spending demanded by Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will only decrease the chances of a bipartisan bill becoming law.