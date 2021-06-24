Mitch McConnell

McConnell: Biden is 'Caving Quickly' to Far-Left After Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
McConnell: Biden is 'Caving Quickly' to Far-Left After Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ripped President Biden for undermining the successful bipartisan negotiations for infrastructure between a group of Senate Republicans and Democrats. The deal was agreed upon between the lawmakers and the White House, but Biden quickly insisted that supplemental spending be passed in addition to the bipartisan package. 

McConnell previously said that he was open to hearing details of the bipartisan deal, and said that the success on Thursday was an “encouraging sign of progress.” The GOP leader pointed out that the encouragement was short-lived after the president added caveats that will implement more hurdles to the passage of a bipartisan bill.

The $579b in new spending has not yet garnered 60 votes in the Senate, and more spending demanded by Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will only decrease the chances of a bipartisan bill becoming law.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Polling Shows Majority of Americans Know Exactly Why Inflation Is Rising
Katie Pavlich
Here Are the Two GOP Senators Who Refused to Sign the Letter Opposing Biden's Gun Grab
Matt Vespa
Scalise, Stefanik Join GOP Doctors Caucus to Address Coronavirus Origins
Rebecca Downs
Education Sec. Cardona Implies Support for '1619 Project,' Refuses to Answer Gender Question
Carson Swick
Democrats' White Liberal Issue Is Probably Best Displayed on Twitter
Matt Vespa
'It's Unacceptable': Rep. Stefanik Slams President Biden for Removing the Hyde Amendment from 2022 Budget
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular