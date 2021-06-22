Susan Collins Delivers a Blow to Controversial Biden ATF Nominee's Confirmation

The confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), David Chipman, received another blow on Tuesday. GOP Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who has voted for some of Biden’s nominees, announced that she will not support Chipman’s controversial nomination.

"After meeting with Mr. Chipman, listening to Mainers, and reviewing his record, I have decided to vote against Mr. Chipman’s nomination to serve as the ATF Director," Collins said in a statement, per Fox News. "In recent years, Mr. Chipman has been an outspoken critic of the firearms industry and has made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners."

The senator went on to criticize Chipman as a “divisive” pick who has potential to infringe on Second Amendment rights.

"Although he has the right to express his views, I believe this history makes him an unusually divisive pick for this important position. In particular, I am concerned that his confirmation would do significant damage to the collaborative working relationship that must exist between ATF, the firearms industry, sportsmen and women, and other law-abiding gun owners exercising their Second Amendment rights,” she continued.

Chipman was challenged last month by GOP Senators on the Judiciary Committee for his anti-Second Amendment rhetoric.

Senator @TomCottonAR: "What is an 'assault weapon?'"



Chipman: "...any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22, which would include the .223 which is largely the AR-15 round." pic.twitter.com/JFPAZliFLf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 26, 2021

Senator @tedcruz presses ATF Director Nominee David Chipman to admit that he supports a ban on the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America.



An AR-15 was issued to Chipman during his time on the ATF SWAT team. pic.twitter.com/iCGy8lWu5y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 26, 2021

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a "swing" vote for Democrats, has not yet indicated whether or not he will support Chipman's confirmation.