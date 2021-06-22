ATF

Susan Collins Delivers a Blow to Controversial Biden ATF Nominee's Confirmation

Jun 22, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), David Chipman, received another blow on Tuesday. GOP Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who has voted for some of Biden’s nominees, announced that she will not support Chipman’s controversial nomination.

"After meeting with Mr. Chipman, listening to Mainers, and reviewing his record, I have decided to vote against Mr. Chipman’s nomination to serve as the ATF Director," Collins said in a statement, per Fox News. "In recent years, Mr. Chipman has been an outspoken critic of the firearms industry and has made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners."

The senator went on to criticize Chipman as a “divisive” pick who has potential to infringe on Second Amendment rights.

"Although he has the right to express his views, I believe this history makes him an unusually divisive pick for this important position.  In particular, I am concerned that his confirmation would do significant damage to the collaborative working relationship that must exist between ATF, the firearms industry, sportsmen and women, and other law-abiding gun owners exercising their Second Amendment rights,” she continued.

Chipman was challenged last month by GOP Senators on the Judiciary Committee for his anti-Second Amendment rhetoric.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a "swing" vote for Democrats, has not yet indicated whether or not he will support Chipman's confirmation.

