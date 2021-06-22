Senate Republicans Preview The Failure of The 'For the People Act'

The Senate is set to vote on S1, also known as the “For the People Act,” on Tuesday afternoon. The legislation that is a cornerstone of the Democratic agenda is dead-on-arrival in the upper chamber, with bipartisan opposition.

Republican senators are previewing the “power grab” bill’s inevitable failure.

There’s no rational basis for a federal government takeover of all 50 states’ elections.



For years, Democrats have been selling a partisan power grab. So far, the only thing bipartisan about it has been the opposition. pic.twitter.com/I2vk6Ywk3N — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 22, 2021

SEN. BLACKBURN: Americans staunchly believe in “one person, one vote.” Democrats' S.1 is designed to undermine the integrity of the electoral system and make it easier to cheat. pic.twitter.com/PFDvCyt8fT — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) June 22, 2021

SEN. CORNYN: It is pretty clear Democrats' S.1 is an effort to hijack state election laws for partisan advantage. They have created a false narrative of widespread voter suppression BUT that is already illegal under Section II of the Voting Rights Act and it's blatantly false. pic.twitter.com/2a3nYkGYXG — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) June 22, 2021

SEN. RICK SCOTT: Democrats' S.1 would take your taxpayer dollars and give it back to themselves.



That's wrong. We should never be taking taxpayer dollars and giving them to politicians to run attack ads. pic.twitter.com/cRyEqEx8iu — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) June 22, 2021

SEN. BARRASSO: Democrats' S.1 bill is designed to stack the deck and rig political elections in an effort to become a permanent majority party.



We need to make it easier for people to vote and harder for people to cheat. This bill will open our elections up to widespread fraud. pic.twitter.com/ywtFslagzP — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) June 21, 2021

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) also reminded Democrats that the overwhelming majority of Americans favor voter ID laws, which would be outlawed by S1.

SEN. DAINES: Democrats' S.1 is a partisan power grab.



80% of Americans believe requiring photo ID to vote is appropriate. Democrats call it despicable but Americans call it common sense.



We should make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. pic.twitter.com/hA0JJG6lzl — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) June 22, 2021

Democrat leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), on the other hand, is repeating debunked lies about voting reforms in red states.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on GOP voter legislation: "This is not election integrity, but this is voter suppression and voter suppression directed only at one group of voters." pic.twitter.com/0XJwP0une0 — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2021

The vote on S1 is set for Tuesday night.