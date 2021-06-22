Mitch McConnell

Senate Republicans Preview The Failure of The 'For the People Act'

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

The Senate is set to vote on S1, also known as the “For the People Act,” on Tuesday afternoon. The legislation that is a cornerstone of the Democratic agenda is dead-on-arrival in the upper chamber, with bipartisan opposition. 

Republican senators are previewing the “power grab” bill’s inevitable failure.

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) also reminded Democrats that the overwhelming majority of Americans favor voter ID laws, which would be outlawed by S1.

Democrat leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), on the other hand, is repeating debunked lies about voting reforms in red states.

The vote on S1 is set for Tuesday night.

