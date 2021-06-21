Voter ID
Poll Shows an Overwhelming Consensus Supports Voter ID Laws

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Voter identification requirements remain popular in the minds of a substantial majority of Americans, including a consensus of Democrats. Still, Democrats are moving forward this week with HR 1, an election takeover at the federal level that would outlaw voter ID laws. Democrats insist that voter ID laws are too burdensome a requirement, and President Joe Biden even likened the measures to "Jim Crow in the 21st century." A new survey shows that Americans disagree.

A new poll conducted by Monmouth found that 80 percent of respondents support a photo identification requirement at the ballot box.

"At the same time, fully 4 in 5 Americans (80 percent) support requiring voters to show photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Just 18 percent oppose this," the polling institute wrote in a release. "Support for requiring a photo ID to vote stands at 62 percent among Democrats, 87 percent among independents, and 91 percent among Republicans."

The House passed HR1 on party lines, with no Republican support for the election-takeover legislation. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) promised to oppose the bill that no Republican senators support, giving Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) another legislative loss.

