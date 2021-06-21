Poll Shows an Overwhelming Consensus Supports Voter ID Laws

Voter identification requirements remain popular in the minds of a substantial majority of Americans, including a consensus of Democrats. Still, Democrats are moving forward this week with HR 1, an election takeover at the federal level that would outlaw voter ID laws. Democrats insist that voter ID laws are too burdensome a requirement, and President Joe Biden even likened the measures to "Jim Crow in the 21st century." A new survey shows that Americans disagree.

A new poll conducted by Monmouth found that 80 percent of respondents support a photo identification requirement at the ballot box.

"At the same time, fully 4 in 5 Americans (80 percent) support requiring voters to show photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Just 18 percent oppose this," the polling institute wrote in a release. "Support for requiring a photo ID to vote stands at 62 percent among Democrats, 87 percent among independents, and 91 percent among Republicans."

Monmouth poll: In general, do you support or oppose requiring voters to show a photo I.D. in order to vote?



Overall, 80% support it.



That includes 91% of Republicans, 87% of independents, 62% of Democrats, 77% of white voters, 84% of non-white voters and 81% of <50K income. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 21, 2021

NATIONAL POLL: 80% support requiring photo ID to vote, but 71% also want in-person early voting to be easier.



50% want to make vote-by-mail easier; 39% want it to be harder.



69% support national guidelines for early voting and #VBM.#votingrightshttps://t.co/2ZZbD8whKy — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) June 21, 2021

The House passed HR1 on party lines, with no Republican support for the election-takeover legislation. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) promised to oppose the bill that no Republican senators support, giving Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) another legislative loss.