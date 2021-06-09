Florida

Marco Rubio Rips Val Demings' Progressive Voting Record After Senate Bid Announcement

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Marco Rubio Rips Val Demings' Progressive Voting Record After Senate Bid Announcement

Source: Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL) officially entered the Florida Senate race on Wednesday morning, mounting a challenge to incumbent GOP Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in a crowded field of Democratic contenders.

“Unlike some in Washington, I never tire of standing up for what I believe is right, because no one is above the law,” Demings said in a campaign roll out video. “I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired.”

An impeachment manager for the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, Demings frequently votes with the socialist "squad" in the House. Rubio’s reelection campaign quickly slammed Demings’ record of siding with a "socialist agenda."

The GOP incumbent also emphasized Demings’ history of voting with the socialist “squad” in the House, arguing that she’s a “far-left, liberal extremist.”

“How can you vote with ‘the Squad’ 94% of the time and argue that you’re not an honorary member of that group? How can you vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and argue that you’re not a far-left, liberal extremist," Rubio said on Fox News.

Rubio’s reelection is rated “likely Republican” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Three Words You Should Hurl at Fauci Regarding His Latest COVID Remarks
Matt Vespa
A New Study Shows, Again, That Hydroxychloroquine Works
Katie Pavlich

Liberal Writer: 'Anyone Who Flies an American Flag on a Pickup Truck Is a... Different Breed of White People'
Matt Vespa
What Led Biden to Walk Away From Infrastructure Talks With Republicans
Leah Barkoukis
Analysis: The Preposterous Ellie Kemper Racial 'Controversy' and Inevitable Apology
Guy Benson
Deutsche Bank Issues Stark Warning About Rising Inflation: Economies Are 'Sitting on a Time Bomb'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular