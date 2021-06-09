Marco Rubio Rips Val Demings' Progressive Voting Record After Senate Bid Announcement

Congresswoman Val Demings (D-FL) officially entered the Florida Senate race on Wednesday morning, mounting a challenge to incumbent GOP Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in a crowded field of Democratic contenders.

“Unlike some in Washington, I never tire of standing up for what I believe is right, because no one is above the law,” Demings said in a campaign roll out video. “I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired.”

I'm running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good.



Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

An impeachment manager for the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, Demings frequently votes with the socialist "squad" in the House. Rubio’s reelection campaign quickly slammed Demings’ record of siding with a "socialist agenda."

Here are the things @valdemings never tires of:

?Never tires of voting with Nancy Pelosi

?Never tires of defunding our police

?Never tires of opposing tax cuts for families

?Never tires of enacting Pelosi's socialist agenda#TheRealValDemings pic.twitter.com/0DFEa2dqoN — Team Marco (@TeamMarco) June 9, 2021

The GOP incumbent also emphasized Demings’ history of voting with the socialist “squad” in the House, arguing that she’s a “far-left, liberal extremist.”

“How can you vote with ‘the Squad’ 94% of the time and argue that you’re not an honorary member of that group? How can you vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and argue that you’re not a far-left, liberal extremist," Rubio said on Fox News.

Rubio’s reelection is rated “likely Republican” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.