Tim Scott Presses Bank CEOs on Woke Opposition to Georgia Voting Law

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 26, 2021 4:15 PM
Source: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from the 6 largest national banks appeared before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, and were pressed by GOP members about a rise in woke capitalism in the financial sector.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) took note of companies’ public opposition to the newly-signed voting reform law in Georgia. Scott pressed the CEOs to explain which part of the law “restricts access” to the ballot box, and emphasized that the law actually expands access for voters while still cracking down on potential for fraud. 

Four CEOs present at the hearing, representing Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs, signed onto a letter blasting "discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," in reference to the Georgia voting law. When pressed by Scott on what they view as discriminatory elements in the law, no executives could give an answer.

"I, as a southerner and African-American, whose voted in the South all my life, would hate any form of discrimination that restricts voting rights," Scott said, asking the CEOs "what part of the Georgia law restricts voting rights or is discriminatory?"

Ranking member Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) also pressed the CEOs on their embrace of “wokeism,” in an effort to appease the far-left.

