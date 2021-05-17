Republicans Celebrate SCOTUS Decision to Review Abortion Case as Planned Parenthood Gets Nervous

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up the review of a high-profile abortion case. Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health is a dispute over Mississippi’s ban on abortions before 15 weeks gestation. The court agreed to hear arguments on the question of whether such a ban on elective abortion before viability is a violation of the Constitution.

The court’s decision to review the lower court’s ruling, which blocked the law from being enforced, angered abortion proponents at the risk of setting a new precedent for abortion restrictions.

The Supreme Court announced it will review Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban — a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade that puts 25 million people at risk of losing abortion access. https://t.co/w1VRRsXQHA — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 17, 2021

Mississippi’s abortion ban threatens providers with severe civil penalties just for doing their jobs. And it goes against nearly 50 years of precedent recognizing the constitutional right to decide whether or not to continue a pregnancy. https://t.co/z9WTJqpTXh — NARAL (@NARAL) May 17, 2021

Many Republicans, on the other hand, celebrated the decision to move forward on the review.

This is a huge step forward in the work that has been done over decades to protect the life of every child starting in the womb. I hope you’ll join me in praying for the outcome that respects every human life. #ProLife https://t.co/oSw4ZMdmxS — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) May 17, 2021

It’s time for Roe to go. https://t.co/Ir1nJCvPlb — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 17, 2021

Great news!



The Supreme Court will finally have the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade and restore the right to life in our country.



It's time to end abortion on demand once and for all. https://t.co/RS12Ffqees — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) May 17, 2021

If the court decides that the 15-week ban is constitutional, a new standard for abortion regulations would be set.