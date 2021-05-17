Abortion
Republicans Celebrate SCOTUS Decision to Review Abortion Case as Planned Parenthood Gets Nervous

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 17, 2021 4:15 PM
Republicans Celebrate SCOTUS Decision to Review Abortion Case as Planned Parenthood Gets Nervous

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up the review of a high-profile abortion case. Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health is a dispute over Mississippi’s ban on abortions before 15 weeks gestation. The court agreed to hear arguments on the question of whether such a ban on elective abortion before viability is a violation of the Constitution. 

The court’s decision to review the lower court’s ruling, which blocked the law from being enforced, angered abortion proponents at the risk of setting a new precedent for abortion restrictions. 

Many Republicans, on the other hand, celebrated the decision to move forward on the review. 

If the court decides that the 15-week ban is constitutional, a new standard for abortion regulations would be set. 

