Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges

An associate of Congressman Matt Gaetz and disgraced Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, plead guilty to 6 federal charges on Monday. The charges include conspiracy to bribe a public official, wire fraud, theft, stalking, and sex trafficking of a minor. He faces 12 years in prison and will be subject to registration as a sex offender.

AP: As part of his plea deal, Joel Greenberg admitted he recruited women for commercial sex acts and paid them more than $70,000 from 2016-2018, sometimes through online payment services like Venmo. They include at least one underage girl he paid to have sex with him and others. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 17, 2021

JUST IN: Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has entered “guilty” plea to 6 federal charges including sex trafficking of minor. Former Florida tax collector, has been in jail, appeared in court today in a dark jumpsuit, with his hands restrained by a thick chain around his waist. @CNN — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) May 17, 2021

Florida Republican Joel Greenberg remanded to custody following guilty plea for child sex trafficking connected to people known - and unknown. pic.twitter.com/Gr9HkRq75w — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) May 17, 2021

“Is Congressman Matt Gaetz among their ‘other men’ your client mentions in plea deal?” - Joel Greenberg attorney Fritz Scheller will not answer whether lawmaker is among the “other men” Greenberg told DOJ he introduced to a minor and who then also paid her for sex. pic.twitter.com/nS3JC6kxW3 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) May 17, 2021

He made no mention of Gaetz in his plea, who also faces allegations of wrongdoing. The congressman has denied all claims, but is under federal investigation.