Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 17, 2021 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

An associate of Congressman Matt Gaetz and disgraced Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, plead guilty to 6 federal charges on Monday. The charges include conspiracy to bribe a public official, wire fraud, theft, stalking, and sex trafficking of a minor. He faces 12 years in prison and will be subject to registration as a sex offender.

He made no mention of Gaetz in his plea, who also faces allegations of wrongdoing. The congressman has denied all claims, but is under federal investigation.

Most Popular