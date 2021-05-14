Executive Order
VIP

Pennsylvania Ballot Question Could Curb Tom Wolf's Tyrannical Executive Power

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 14, 2021 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pennsylvania Ballot Question Could Curb Tom Wolf's Tyrannical Executive Power

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Democratic governors notoriously abused executive power throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, at the expense of business owners in their respective states. Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) joined Democratic gubernatorial counterparts in keeping his state locked down for the sake of "science," even when a safe reopening was feasible. In the May 18 primary election, voters have the chance to curb his executive authority.

Wolf, among other governors, got away with issuing tyrannical edicts via executive power. A ballot question empowers voters to agree to give power back to the General Assembly to limit and oversee the governor’s executive power: 

“Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law and increase the power of the General Assembly to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration—and the powers of Commonwealth agencies to address the disaster regardless of its severity pursuant to that declaration—through passing a concurrent resolution by simple majority, thereby removing the existing check and balance of presenting a resolution to the Governor for approval or disapproval?”

Given Wolf’s series of executive actions, Republicans are encouraging voters to vote "yes" on the question. 

Like other Democratic governors, Wolf's executive order also caused an influx of nursing home deaths during the pandemic. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Will There Be An Ethics Investigation After Eric Swalwell Blew Up at GOP Staffer?
Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Maddow on CDC's New Guidelines on Masks: I'll Need to Stop Viewing the Unmasked as Threats
Matt Vespa
Psaki Grilled Over the Timing of CDC Changing Mask Guidelines
Katie Pavlich
Why Are We Continuing to Punish Our Children?
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Survived Another Traumatizing 'Assault' on the Hill...But It's Not What You Think
Matt Vespa
This Repeated Comparison to the GOP is Beyond Messed Up
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular