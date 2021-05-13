House Republican Conference

Freedom Caucus Member Rep. Chip Roy to Run Against Elise Stefanik for House GOP Chair

May 13, 2021
Source: House Television via AP

House Republicans are set to vote on a replacement for Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) as Conference Chair tomorrow, after voting to oust Cheney earlier this week. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) began whipping votes in the weeks leading up to the eventual ousting, and emerged as the clear favorite to step into the role. She has endorsements from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and other rank-and-file members. Stefanik also earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik has received pushback from more conservative members of the House GOP caucus, including lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) sent a scathing letter tearing into Stefanik’s voting record, which includes opposition to the landmark 2017 tax cuts. Cheney's voting record was more aligned with Trump than that of Stefanik.

He also took issue with the quick timeline to replace Cheney, with little time to consider candidates. Now, Roy is reportedly mounting a bid against Stefanik for Conference Chair.

The vote is set to take place Friday. Stefanik appears to have garnered enough support to take the leadership spot, but it's clear that the entire caucus is not united around her.

