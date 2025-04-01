How a Deranged PA Lib Waged War on Trump Supporters in Bucks County

The Left must be treated as hostiles, and they are. They’re nuts, and they happen to be even dumber in their tantrums. Their latest target is Tesla dealerships and owners, though Trump supporters are still fair game in the minds of these domestic terrorists. Take, for example, this man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Alaric Dalberg, 63, who was arrested for targeting supporters of President Trump by hurling nails under their cars (via NBC 10 Philadelphia):

This is a completely batsh*t insane story.



A lib psychopath from my hometown in Bucks County, PA has been arrested for throwing nails and screws on the driveways and under the cars of people with Trump signs.



He got caught because he came to a grocery store FIVE TIMES to throw… pic.twitter.com/86q2QA7qo9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2025

According to court documents, police officials have apprehended 63-year-old Alaric Dalberg, of Yardley, on charges of harassment, disorderly conduct and related offenses. Investigators said Dalberg on several occasions threw nails and screws around parked vehicles belonging to individuals who voiced or showed support for President Trump. Police said that Dalberg also threw nails and screws in places where he believed, what he called, "Trumpers" would likely park their cars, as well. In the earliest instance listed in court documents, officials claim Dalberg threw nails and screws from his vehicle as he passed by a home along Newtown-Yardley Road at some point overnight on Oct. 30, 2024. In this case, court documents note, a contractor at that property arrived that morning to find nails and screws scattered around the area where, police officials said, the property displayed a large inflatable Donald Trump figure along with several large Trump-Vance campaign signs. The next day, officials claim, an employee at McCaffrey's Food Market, located along Heacock Road in Yardley, told police she found nails and screws scattered around her vehicle when she left work. And, in a third incident, police officials said, a homeowner at a property along Clifton Drive in Yardley, reported to police that a nail punctured the tire of his vehicle as he drove on his driveway on Nov. 1, 2024. In this case, police said, the homeowner found several screws on his property where he had pro-Trump signs displayed.

And yes, these clowns are still vandalizing Teslas, though that was a separate incident. You’d think they’d learn that these vehicles have security cameras. Any insurance money issued to the owners of the damaged car will likely go to buying another Tesla or repairing the one they already have. Meanwhile, depending on the severity of the vandalism, these lefty terrorists are risking losing their right to vote. You’ve read the news reports of Tesla dealerships subjected to Molotov attacks. It’s not funny at all, but the fact that these clowns are using gasoline to destroy electric cars is peak irony. It shows liberals are without principle, engulfed in moral rot, and are nothing but busybodies and sore losers. Try fighting for things that matter, you idiots. Most of what you think is vital to society isn’t relevant. We’re not perverts, nor enablers of sexual predators. We also don’t want sports environments where biological males pretending to be females can abuse women and girls.