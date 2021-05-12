Ahead of House GOP Vote to Oust Her, Liz Cheney Doubles Down Commitment to 'Rule of Law'

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) is set to be ousted as House GOP Conference Chair in the coming days, as caucus members lose faith in her ability to represent the broader views of House Republicans. Amidst harsh criticism from members of the party and allies of former President Donald Trump, Cheney made it clear that she will not elevate claims of election fraud. The Wyoming Republican has been an outspoken critic of such claims, which led to the campaign to oust her from GOP leadership; she argued that other House Republicans have come out against "cancel culture" while trying to oust her from leadership.

CHENEY: "Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that .... while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rules of law."



"We must speak the truth," she added. "Our election was not stolen and America has not failed." — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 12, 2021

Liz Cheney: "The most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law." — Siobhan Hughes (@siobhanehughes) May 12, 2021

"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy...The Trump Department of Justice investigated the former president's claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them. The election is over. That is the rule of law," Cheney said on the House floor on Tuesday night. "Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that."

Freedom only survives if we protect it. We must speak the truth. The election was not stolen. America has not failed. pic.twitter.com/H4KrMxkPdy — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) May 12, 2021

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set to announce plans tomorrow for a vote to oust Cheney from her leadership post. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is slated to replace her in leadership.