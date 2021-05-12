Donald Trump

Ahead of House GOP Vote to Oust Her, Liz Cheney Doubles Down Commitment to 'Rule of Law'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 12, 2021 9:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ahead of House GOP Vote to Oust Her, Liz Cheney Doubles Down Commitment to 'Rule of Law'

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) is set to be ousted as House GOP Conference Chair in the coming days, as caucus members lose faith in her ability to represent the broader views of House Republicans. Amidst harsh criticism from members of the party and allies of former President Donald Trump, Cheney made it clear that she will not elevate claims of election fraud. The Wyoming Republican has been an outspoken critic of such claims, which led to the campaign to oust her from GOP leadership; she argued that other House Republicans have come out against "cancel culture" while trying to oust her from leadership. 

"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy...The Trump Department of Justice investigated the former president's claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them. The election is over. That is the rule of law," Cheney said on the House floor on Tuesday night. "Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that." 

Recommended
Dealing with Trump
Byron York

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set to announce plans tomorrow for a vote to oust Cheney from her leadership post. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is slated to replace her in leadership. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Trump Rains Down Hellfire on Liz Cheney After Her Ousting
Matt Vespa
BREAKING: U.S. Inflation Soars
Katie Pavlich
Reporters are Allowing Biden's Crew to Edit Their Quotes
VIP
Matt Vespa
House Republicans Remove Liz Cheney From Leadership Post
Reagan McCarthy
Biden's Border Crisis: CBP's Apprehension Data for April Shows the Border Is Not 'Closed'
Julio Rosas
Biden's Energy Secretary Just Admitted a Key Fact About Pipelines
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular