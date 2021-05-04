House GOP Campaign Arm Adds New Dem-Held Districts to Targeted List For 2022 Election

House Republicans’ campaign arm announced a new wave of targeted seats that are currently held by Democrats that could be flipped in the 2022 midterm elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added 10 new targets to the 47-seat list of vulnerable Democrat incumbents, as Republicans are well-positioned to take back the House majority.

The new targets include the following seats:

CA-07 – Ami Bera CA-16 – Jim Costa CA-36 – Raul Ruiz IL-03 – Marie Newman MI-05 – Dan Kildee NY-04 – Kathleen Rice NY-20 – Paul Tonko NY-25 – Joe Morelle NY-26 – Brian Higgins PA-06 – Chrissy Houlahan

The original list of targets includes seats held by former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) and Charlie Crist (D-FL); Bustos recently announced her retirement and Crist launched a bid for governor.

NRCC Chair Tom Emmer (R-MN) argued that Democrats are finding it difficult to defend the party’s “toxic socialist agenda” that includes harmful policies.

“Republicans are on offense all across the country,” Emmer said. “Every House Democrat is facing an uphill battle having to defend their toxic socialist agenda that prioritizes trillion-dollar tax hikes on the middle class, opens our borders, closes our schools and defunds the police.”

Virtually every election forecaster predicts that Republicans will take back the House in 2022. In 2020, Republicans defied predictions that Democrats would gain seats in the House, and ultimately flipped Democrat-held seats, giving Speaker Pelosi a historically slim majority. Republicans also are set to win a runoff special election in Texas' 6th congressional district later this year.