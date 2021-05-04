Nancy Pelosi

House GOP Campaign Arm Adds New Dem-Held Districts to Targeted List For 2022 Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 04, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
House GOP Campaign Arm Adds New Dem-Held Districts to Targeted List For 2022 Election

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Republicans’ campaign arm announced a new wave of targeted seats that are currently held by Democrats that could be flipped in the 2022 midterm elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added 10 new targets to the 47-seat list of vulnerable Democrat incumbents, as Republicans are well-positioned to take back the House majority.

The new targets include the following seats:

CA-07 – Ami Bera

CA-16 – Jim Costa

CA-36 – Raul Ruiz

IL-03 – Marie Newman

MI-05 – Dan Kildee

NY-04 – Kathleen Rice

NY-20 – Paul Tonko

NY-25 – Joe Morelle

NY-26 – Brian Higgins

PA-06 – Chrissy Houlahan

The original list of targets includes seats held by former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) and Charlie Crist (D-FL); Bustos recently announced her retirement and Crist launched a bid for governor.

NRCC Chair Tom Emmer (R-MN) argued that Democrats are finding it difficult to defend the party’s “toxic socialist agenda” that includes harmful policies.

“Republicans are on offense all across the country,” Emmer said. “Every House Democrat is facing an uphill battle having to defend their toxic socialist agenda that prioritizes trillion-dollar tax hikes on the middle class, opens our borders, closes our schools and defunds the police.”  

Recommended
When the Trolling Bites the Trolls
Derek Hunter

Virtually every election forecaster predicts that Republicans will take back the House in 2022. In 2020, Republicans defied predictions that Democrats would gain seats in the House, and ultimately flipped Democrat-held seats, giving Speaker Pelosi a historically slim majority. Republicans also are set to win a runoff special election in Texas' 6th congressional district later this year.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

You Simply Cannot Make Up Cuomo's Latest Advice on the COVID Vaccine
Matt Vespa
After Multiple Statewide Losses in Florida, Charlie Crist Launches a Bid for His Old Job
Reagan McCarthy
'Murderer!': Shocking Video Shows 'Teacher' Hurling Racial Insults Toward LA Sheriff Deputy
Julio Rosas
America's Enemies Are 'Laughing at Us' Over CIA's Latest Recruitment Video, Critics Argue
Leah Barkoukis
Early Midterm Tea Leaves: Warning Signs for Democrats in Texas?
Guy Benson
Students Give Bidens Brutally Honest Assessments of Virtual Learning
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular