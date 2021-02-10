House GOP Campaign Arm Releases List of Targeted Districts as Republicans Look to Take House Majority

As the midterm election cycle heats up, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) hopes to give the GOP power back in the lower chamber. As it stands now, Democrats hold a historically slim majority with minimal leverage, though Speaker Pelosi said her party has a “mandate.”

Despite negative polling and predictions, Republicans managed to flip 15 seats previously held by Democrats in the 2020 election. The committee released a list of 47 seats that Republicans are targeting, including “battleground” and “underperforming” districts.

.@NRCC releases the list of House Dem targets for 2022



(@RepSeanMaloney, DCCC chair, is listed first) pic.twitter.com/sFZWyHURNS — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) February 10, 2021

NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) looks to leverage the “job-killing initiatives” rolled out by the Biden administration to hold House Democrats to account.

“We are just a few weeks into the Biden Administration and Americans are already seeing the job-killing initiatives House Democrats support. We will relentlessly hold House Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda and ensure voters understand the damaging impact policies like defunding the police, government-run health care and ending the Keystone XL Pipeline will have on Americans’ everyday lives.” Emmer said on Wednesday. “House Republicans start the cycle just five seats short of a majority and are prepared to build on our 2020 successes to deliver a lasting Republican majority in the House. We will stay laser-focused on recruiting talented and diverse candidates, aggressively highlighting Democrats’ socialist agenda and raising enough resources to win.”

Republicans are favored to take back the majority in the House at the midpoint of Biden’s first term in office.