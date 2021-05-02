Trump-Endorsed Candidate Susan Wright Leads Runoff Field in Texas Special Election

Texas Republican Susan Wright advanced in the 6th congressional district’s special election on Saturday. Wright is the frontrunner to fill the seat vacated by her late husband, former Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX), who died of coronavirus in 2020.

Candidates were required to obtain 50 percent or more of the vote in order to avoid a runoff election. Wright received 19 percent of the vote in the crowded, 23-person special election that will now head to a runoff. Democrats were shut out of the runoff as of Saturday night’s results, with Republican state legislator Jake Ellzey coming in second in the field. Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, who also ran for the 6th district in 2018, was left in 3rd place and will not advance to the runoff; Democrats will not be able to flip the seat.

Susan Wright takes the lead in Tarrant, and it’s over. Elections Daily can project #TX06 will have a runoff between two Republicans: Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey.



Wright (R) - 18.4%

Ellzey (R) - 14.2%

Sanchez (D) - 13.6%

Harrison (R) - 11.1%

Lassiter (D) - 9.0% — Elections Daily (@Elections_Daily) May 2, 2021

Wright was endorsed by former President Donald Trump to fill the seat previously held by her husband, who was a staunch supporter of the former president. Trump won the district by 3 points in 2020, and by 12 points in 2016.

I'm truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I'm so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again. #TX06 pic.twitter.com/3YBpLnlvLE — Susan Wright (@SusanWrightTX6) April 26, 2021

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's political action committee (PAC), that works exclusively to elect GOP women, also endorsed Wright.

???? #EPAC VICTORY ALERT ????



Huge congratulations to @SusanWrightTX6 on her victory tonight. #EPAC and #TeamElise were proud to donate and raise over $50,000 dollars to her campaign via @WINRED



Now on to the RUNOFF! ????https://t.co/YBn6vYN58M — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 2, 2021

The runoff election has not yet been scheduled.