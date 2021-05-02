Trump-Endorsed Candidate Susan Wright Leads Runoff Field in Texas Special Election

Donald Trump

Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Texas Republican Susan Wright advanced in the 6th congressional district’s special election on Saturday. Wright is the frontrunner to fill the seat vacated by her late husband, former Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX), who died of coronavirus in 2020.

Candidates were required to obtain 50 percent or more of the vote in order to avoid a runoff election. Wright received 19 percent of the vote in the crowded, 23-person special election that will now head to a runoff. Democrats were shut out of the runoff as of Saturday night’s results, with Republican state legislator Jake Ellzey coming in second in the field. Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, who also ran for the 6th district in 2018, was left in 3rd place and will not advance to the runoff; Democrats will not be able to flip the seat.

Wright was endorsed by former President Donald Trump to fill the seat previously held by her husband, who was a staunch supporter of the former president. Trump won the district by 3 points in 2020, and by 12 points in 2016.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's political action committee (PAC), that works exclusively to elect GOP women, also endorsed Wright.

The runoff election has not yet been scheduled.

